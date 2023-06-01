Amir Bakhsh Bhutto along with companions quits PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Bakhsh Bhutto and Allah Bux Unar along with their companions quit the party, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While talking to the journalists, Amir Bakhsh Bhutto condemned May 9 incidents and termed the attacks on military installations terrorism. He added that he has already excused from taking part in politics.

He added that he had set some conditions before merging Sindh National Front into PTI, however, the promises remained unfulfilled.

Allah Bux Unar alleged that former Sindh government and ex-PTI leader Imran Ismail had received Rs400 million for a Senate seat. He also alleged that Ismail had demanded Rs450 million from Saifullah Abro.

Unar claimed that PTI Sindh always remained under the influence of ‘contractors’. “May 9 riots were planned by India to stand Pakistan Army and the nation against each other.”

Earlier in the day, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Multan Muhammad Ibrahim Khan decided to quit politics.

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Ibrahim Khan said that he started his politics in 2022 when he was elected from NA 158.

He condemned the May 9 attack on the military instalments and public buildings and said that he personally decided to leave politics.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz earlier decided to quit his party over the May 9 violence.