Amir, Faheem fined for Code of Conduct breach

Rawalpindiz’ pacer Mohammad Amir and Islamabad United’s all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for a Level 1 offence of the Pakistan Super League’s Code of Conduct during the Match 34 between the two teams at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Thursday afternoon.

Amir was found to have violated the Article 2.5 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which pertains to, “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a Match”.

The Twin Cities Derby just lit up 🔥 Things heating up between Rawalpindiz and Islamabad United 🧐#HBLPSL11 | #NewEra | #RPvIU pic.twitter.com/q0EmRrGVc8 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 23, 2026

Faheem was deemed guilty of Article 2.21, which deals with, “Bringing the game into disrepute”. The incident occurred after Faheem was dismissed by Amir on the third ball of the 17th over of United’s innings.

Amir and Faheem both pleaded guilty to the charges leveled by on-field Umpires Alex Wharf and Faisal Khan Aafreedi and accepted the sanction adjudged by Match Referee Sir Richard Richardson.