Amir, Imad return as PCB names squad against New Zealand

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Pakistan, starting from April 18, ARY News reported.

The National men’s selection committee of PCB held a press conference and unveiled a 17-member squad against New Zealand with Babar Azam to captain the white-ball formats.

The team announcement also includes the return of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, who both have revised their retirement plans, announcing their availability for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan.

Non-travelling reserves: Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha.

During the press conference, senior team manager Wahab Riaz stated, “The choice to add Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir to the squad was a clear one, taking into account their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf’s injury and Mohammad Nawaz’s current form.

“Both Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team’s objectives,” he added.

New Zealand series schedule: