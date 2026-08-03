Amir stars as Trent Rockets edge Sunrisers Leeds

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir produced a match-winning spell as Trent Rockets held off Sunrisers Leeds by five runs to remain at the top of The Hundred 2026 standings on Sunday.

Amir returned figures of 2-20, removing the dangerous Mitchell Marsh and Harry Brook in quick succession to derail Sunrisers’ chase before combining with Matt Henry and Lewis Gregory to defend the target in a tense finish.

The trio conceded just 24 runs from the final 15 balls, helping Trent Rockets seal another crucial victory in the competition.

Earlier, after electing to bat, the Rockets recovered from the early loss of Finn Allen through an aggressive partnership between Ben Duckett and Aneurin Donald.

The pair added 63 runs from just 35 balls, with Donald leading the charge in a blistering knock of 40 from 19 deliveries.

Donald took the attack to Matthew Potts, striking three consecutive boundaries before his entertaining innings came to an end.

Duckett maintained the momentum, hammering Patterson-White for five successive boundaries as Trent Rockets threatened to post a commanding total.

However, disciplined bowling at the death from Brydon Carse, Abrar Ahmed and Nathan Ellis slowed the scoring rate, preventing Sam Billings and Tim David from accelerating as Trent Rockets finished on 146-4.

In reply, Sunrisers Leeds made a poor start when Ryan Rickelton was dismissed without scoring.

Marsh and Zak Crawley steadied the innings with a composed partnership, with Marsh rotating the strike while Crawley played the more aggressive role.

Crawley found his rhythm by hitting Mitchell Santner for three boundaries before the New Zealand spinner bowled him for 26 just as the opener looked set for a bigger score.

Brook then shifted the momentum towards Sunrisers with a fluent innings, attacking Gregory and keeping the required run rate under control.

But Amir turned the contest back in Trent Rockets’ favour by removing both Marsh and Brook during a decisive spell that left the visitors struggling in the closing stages.

Requiring 24 runs from the final 10 balls, Tom Alsop and Dan Lawrence launched a late fightback but were unable to complete the chase, finishing 18 runs short of the target required in the closing deliveries as Sunrisers ended on 141, handing Trent Rockets a narrow five-run victory.

The result keeps Trent Rockets at the summit of The Hundred 2026 standings.