Amir to captain Quetta Qavalry in T10 league

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir will lead Quetta Qavalry in their inaugural season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, starting November 18.

The announcement came via Qavalry social media handle with an animated poster.

“The leader of the Qavalry. The charge starts now.,” the caption wrote.

For the unversed, Quetta Qavalry will commence their campaign in an opening encounter against Northern Warriors. They will then play against the Ajman Titans on November 19 and take on the Deccan Gladiators on November 21.

Their fourth fixture will be against Delhi Bulls on November 22, whereas their second-to-last and final fixtures will be against Vista Riders and Royal Champs on November 27 and 28, respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quetta Qavalry (@quettaqavalry)

A few days earlier, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan joined Quetta Qavalry as a replacement for Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza ahead of the ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, set to take place from November 18 to 30.

The franchise announced the update via social media, confirming that Raza would be unavailable due to national commitments and welcoming Azam as his replacement.

Raza’s withdrawal comes as he is currently leading Zimbabwe in their T20I series against Afghanistan.

For Azam Khan, this marks another stint with a Quetta-based franchise, having previously represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from 2018 to 2021.

The hard-hitting batter has played 61 PSL matches, scoring 1,206 runs at a strike rate of 143.40, including six half-centuries.

The team will be coached by Yasir Arafat, with Javeria Khan serving as team director.

Quetta Qavalry squad:

Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Amir, Jason Holder, Azam Khan (wk), Andries Gous, Muhammad Waseem, Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Naseer, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Abdul Ghaffar, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Arafat Minhas, Umer Zeeshan Lohya and George Scrimshaw.