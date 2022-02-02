Amitabh Bachchan emerges as ‘Crypto King’, rakes in crores!

Bollywood veteran has proved to be a ‘Crypto King’ with a turnout of crores of rupees in a short span.

With the growing popularity of crypto-currencies and NFTs, which has made its way to the entertainment industries as well, a number of celebrities are investing funds in various crypto stocks in the hope of raking in millions.

However, much to everyone’s surprise, the latest celebrity to come out as a Crypto wizard is none other than Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who has reportedly turned an investment of millions into billions.

As per the reports, the star earned huge returns from his investment of INR1.6 crore in the Meridian Tech Pte, a Singapore-based company. In the span of almost two and a half years, the 79-year-old had a return of whopping INR1.12 billion, truly a ‘Crypto King’.

Moreover, the investing endeavors by the ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ actor aren’t limited to this recent blockchain profit, as the celeb along with his son Abhishek Bachchan earlier raked in a hefty profit of almost 10.2% in 2013, on their funding in shares of JustDial.

As per the reports in an Indian news portal, the father-son duo got the return of INR70 million, on their funds of INR6.27 million, within four months.

On the work front, the veteran has some interesting projects in the kitty, including ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Jhund’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Good Bye’, and ‘Project K’.

