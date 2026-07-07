Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is facing criticism online after a post about France’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad went viral. His comments about the racial makeup of the team drew strong reactions from fans and sparked a wider debate on social media.

What Did Amitabh Bachchan Post?

On X, Bachchan wrote about the French team’s lineup:

“T 5794 – अब कहे देते हैं: the French WC 2026 football team.. the FRENCH!! 11 players in team.. 10 Black..!! 1 white!!? the POWER of BLACK 💪💪”

The post was shared widely within minutes and quickly became one of the most talked-about topics on the platform.

This post drew criticism; many users accused the actor of reducing the French national team to skin color instead of nationality.

Critics said footballers should be recognized as French, regardless of ethnicity

Others pointed out that France has always been a multicultural nation, with many players born and raised in France despite African or Caribbean heritage

Several called the remarks insensitive and unnecessary

Positive and negative comments from internet users came into the replies. While some defended Bachchan saying he was just stating a fact, many others called the wording inappropriate.

The post has also reignited the familiar discussion around France’s diverse national team, which often comes up during major tournaments.