Amitabh Bachchan fan meet turns emotional

After waiting outside legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, ‘Jalsa,’ for hours in the intense heat, a fan collapsed on the street.

According to Indian media reports, the incident occurred on Sunday, when hundreds of admirers gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. An Instagram video shows the fan abruptly fainting on the road, after which bystanders immediately rushed to help him and moved him to a safer area.

On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan frequently shares photos and videos from these Sunday fan meetings. He recently revealed that he has instructed his security staff to always treat his supporters with the utmost respect.

Expressing how much his followers mean to him, the 83-year-old actor wrote, “It is my pride and honor that I receive prayers from fans.” They give me the courage to live; they inspire me to work harder. They are my EF—my Extended Family.”

Amitabh Bachchan further added, “It’s not easy to wait so long, in such a hot sun, for hours; it’s not right if they’re not treated well afterward.”