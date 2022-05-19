Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Anand’ gets a remake; Deets inside

Bollywood’s 70s classic ‘Anand’ starring megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna is getting a remake, with a Covid spin.

Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Anand’ which came out back in 1971, is undoubtedly among some of the most iconic movies that Bollywood has given to the world. However, the new filmmakers are taking this challenge to recreate the magic [maybe] on the big screen.

The remake will be produced by Sameer R. Sippy, grandson of late N.C. Sippy, who produced the original back in the day. He will be joined by Vikram Khakhar to bankroll the project.

As per reports from Indian media, the title is currently in the ‘scripting stage’, and producers are yet to finalize the director and actors for the remake of the cult classic.

“Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and especially when there is a great appetite for good content,” said Sippy about the film.

Khakhar further added that “digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, internationally or regionally. Placing Anand in the post-Covid era, where we emphasize the value of life, will enhance the story of Anand.”

The 1971 title was about a ‘terminally ill man who wishes to live life to the fullest before the inevitable occurs’, as told by his best friend. Apart from Bachchan and Khanna, ‘Anand’ featured Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo, and Seema Deo in pivotal roles.

It was helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, while the dialogues were penned by Bollywood veteran, Gulzar.

