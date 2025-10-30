Amitabh Bachchan recalls baby days of grandson Agastya Nanda ahead of his ‘Ikkis’ debut

Amitabh Bachchan is overjoyed with love and pride as his grandson Agastya Nanda is making his Bollywood debut!

On Wednesday, October 29, the first trailer for the upcoming war biopic Ikkis was released, and Agastya Nanda immediately received a seal of approval from both fans and his grandfather.

Following the release of the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan rushed to his blogs to pen an emotional note for the son of his daughter Shweta Bachchan, reminiscing his early life days.

Sharing the action-packed trailer, he penned, “Agastya ! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born. Few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard.”

Bachchan further added, “TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World. You are SPECIAL .. all my prayers and blessings to you. May you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family.”

Agastya Nanda will bring heroic tale to life in Ikkis as he plays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, who was just 21 at the time of the Indo-Pak war.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ikkis is set to hit theatres in December this year.