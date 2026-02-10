Amitabh Bachchan reveals his retirement plan at turning 83

Amitabh Bachchans showing no signs of slowing down!

The legendary Indian actor recently revealed that he is not planning to retire anytime soon despite being in his early 80s. Bachchan shared that continuing to work is essential to his well-being, admitting that the absence of work brings “detrimental feelings.”

“It is rather early for the Blog .. but some meetings have been set for an early morning hence this timing,” he wrote on his blog on Tuesday morning.

He added, “Work efforts slowly fructifying and hope that one can be occupied in the time of work .. it is essential .. absence of work has detrimental feelings , and so work work work .. till you can.”

Bachchan, who recently celebrated his 83rd birthday, has often spoken about his deep emotional connection with his craft. His words come shortly after he wrapped up hosting the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a show he has been associated with for over two decades.

“Sometimes, we live a moment so deeply and get so lost in it that when it reaches its final point, it feels as though it had just begun, and yet it is ending so soon. Everything feels like it happened just yesterday. I am about to begin the last day of this game, going through these emotions. I’ve spent one-third of my life…more than one-third of my life, with all of you, and it has been a great privilege,” he said while bidding farewell to the show.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD.