When Amitabh Bachchan STOPPED Mohammed Rafi’s flight from taking off; Here’s why!

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan once recalled an incident when he rushed to the airport to stop a flight with the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on board.

In an earlier interview with senior Indian journalist Rajiv K. Bajaj, the megastar had reminisced about the humbleness of the music legend when the two were together in Siliguri, India for a show.

“We had a show in Siliguri, and Rafi saab was the main attraction. All of us artists were there together, we’d go on the stage one by one, introduce the programme, and then come down,” Bachchan recalled.

He continued, “It was a two-day show; Rafi saab was to perform the first day, and there was another singer booked for the second day. The second singer, for some reason, couldn’t make it.”

The ‘Piku’ star further remembered how everyone was worried about the show being cancelled, as the veteran had also left for the airport after his performance on the first day.

“I remember that we all ran to the airport, drove many miles and charged into the airport, only to discover that he was already in the plane and the flight was getting ready for take-off. We requested with folded hands to the ATC if we could just go and speak with him for two minutes. They gave us permission, and we ran into the aircraft, and we told Rafi saab, ‘Saab, aise ho gaya hai, woh aaye nahi hain, aap ruk jayein toh (Sir, this has happened, he couldn’t make it so if you can please stay back)…’,” Bachchan shared.

“You know, the man just left his seat, came down without saying a word, performed the next day as well, and then went back,” he concluded.

