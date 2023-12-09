Amitabh Bachchan in spotlight amid Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours

The report of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan unfollowing his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made rounds amid rumours of her split with actor husband Abhishek Bachchan.

It is pertinent to mention Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are considered one of the most powerful Bollywood couples.

They tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya, in 2011.

Now, the couple are making news for the rumours of their split on social media. Abhishek Bachchan was spotted without his wedding ring on several occasions.

The reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan staying at her mother’s place created buzz as well. The reason for doing so has not been made public.

Despite the family drama, all members of the Bachchan family were present to support the acting debut of Agastya Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan’s nephew, at The Archies’ premiere.

However, there was uneasiness among them.

Amid the saga, Amitabh Bachchan came under the limelight after reportedly unfollowing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the visual-sharing platform Instagram.

But, there is so much more to this story.

Amitabh Bachchan has never acknowledged Aishwarya Bachchan on the social media platform in the first place. It could be assumed he was never following her on the interactive application.

It is pertinent to mention that Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Agastya Nanda also don’t follow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram. Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is the only Bachchan member who follows Aishwarya Rai on the application.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, is the only Bachchan family member Aishwarya Rai follows on the interactive platform.