TTP's second-in-command Amjad Mazahim with Rs5mn bounty killed in Bajaur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces have killed 4 khwarij, including the No. 2 leader of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Amjad Mazahim, during an exchange of fire in Bajaur District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, on the night of October 29–30, 2025, security forces detected the movement of a group of khwarij attempting to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur District.

The troops swiftly engaged the infiltrators, killing four, including the kharji leader, a high-value target, Kharji Commander Amjad alias Mazahim.

The ISPR said that Amjad was deputy/second to Kharji Noor Wali and head of Rehbari Shura of Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij. He was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies. The government had fixed a head money of Rs 5 million on him, as he remained actively involved in perpetuating numerous terrorist activities inside Pakistan while residing in Afghanistan.

“The leadership of the Indian-proxy group Fitna al-Khwarij, residing in Afghanistan, continues to orchestrate infiltration attempts into Pakistan in a bid to project a false impression of domestic presence and to raise the diminishing morale of their khwarij in Bajaur and Mohmand because of effective operations of security forces,” the ISPR statement said.

The military reiterated that the Interim Afghan Government must take concrete measures to ensure that Afghan soil is not used by Kharji proxies to perpetrate terrorism against Pakistan. “It also validates our stance that Afghan soil is continuously being used as a safe heaven by Khawarij belonging to Fitna al Khwarij against Pakistan”, it said.

The ISPR emphasized that the security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area as a relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under the vision “Azm e Istehkam” – approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan – by security forces. The LEAs will continue to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country at full pace, ISPR added.