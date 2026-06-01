KARACHI: New details have emerged regarding the murder of renowned qawwal Amjad Sabri, revealing that an individual known as “Dildar Chacha” was allegedly the mastermind of a clandestine terrorist network involved in multiple targeted killings across the city.

According to investigation reports, an apparently ordinary electrical and plumbing supplies shop in Liaquatabad served as the operational hub of the network.

The premises were allegedly used for the repair and modification of weapons employed in terrorist activities, as well as for planning targeted attacks.

Investigators discovered that a concealed workshop operated within the shop, where pistols were cleaned and maintained, and firearm components, including firing pins and spare parts, were stored.

According to a report by Nukta, the man known as “Dildar Chacha” was allegedly a highly dangerous militant and bomb-making expert with links to banned extremist organisations.

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While he reportedly presented himself as an ordinary labourer or plumber, he was later accused of facilitating several major terrorist incidents, including the attack on Karachi Airport and assaults on Rangers personnel.

The report further states that Dildar Chacha was the father-in-law of Ishaq Bobby, one of the individuals accused of murdering Amjad Sabri. Ishaq Bobby and Asif Kapri were both charged in connection with the killing.

On 22 June 2016, during the holy month of Ramadan, Amjad Sabri was travelling from his residence in Liaquatabad to participate in a television programme when motorcycle-riding assailants opened fire on his vehicle. Investigators reported that the attacker’s first pistol malfunctioned, after which a second .30-bore pistol was used to fatally shoot him.

Police officials stated that the suspects operated in a highly organised manner and deliberately used different weapons in separate attacks to create the impression that multiple groups were responsible.

The assailants also allegedly attached a specialised pouch to their firearms to collect spent cartridge cases, preventing them from falling to the ground and reducing the likelihood of forensic evidence being recovered.

Following extensive investigations, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other law enforcement agencies arrested Asif Kapri and Ishaq Bobby. According to the Sindh Government, both men were implicated in 28 separate cases involving terrorism and targeted killings across the city.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly admitted that they had selected Amjad Sabri as a “soft target” based on their extremist ideological beliefs.

Dildar Chacha was later killed on 6 March 2017 in an alleged encounter with the CTD in Korangi’s Mehran Town area. Authorities claimed that a substantial cache of weapons, explosives and explosive chemicals was recovered from one of his secret hideouts during the operation.

Investigators further reported that weapons used in various attacks bore distinctive markings and inscriptions. The pistol allegedly used in Amjad Sabri’s murder was also said to have carried his name engraved upon it.

According to CTD officials, the operation led to the complete dismantling of the group, resulting in a significant decline in sectarian-style targeted killings in Karachi.