Sheikh Rasheed asks PM Shehbaz to dissolve NA

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed on Friday asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to dissolve the National Assembly and hold elections across the country, ARY News reported.

Speaking during the ARY News programme “The Reporters”, Sheikh Rasheed appreciated the Supreme Court (SC) judges for reserving the verdict to hold the election within 90 days.

Sheikh Rasheed said that ‘our people’ are giving too much importance to imperialists, trying to get more money out of them not acknowledging the fact the country is not run by them.

“Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is not in a position to visit his own constituency,” Ahmad said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The AML leader said that he is in contact with Chinese minister Li Xiaopeng and appreciated China for supporting Pakistan in this hard time.

The former minister expressed concern over the increasing dollar rate and said that the dollar is opening between Rs280 and Rs300 in the stock market. He claimed that more than 10,000 containers were rotting at the port while the factories are also shutting down operations.

Rasheed lambasted finance minister Ishaq Dar, saying that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement is not yet signed and that the interest rate is already climbed 20%.

He added that former president Pervez Musharraf was fined by the IMF due to the ‘blunders’ of Ishaq Dar.

READ: SC TO GIVE HISTORIC VERDICT ON ELECTION DATE: SHEIKH RASHEED

The AML chief told Punjab government not to bind hopes regarding the cancellation of bail as it won’t happen. He predicted that the situation will improve in the next 10 to 15 days.

Sheikh Rasheed quoted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s statement that the ruling coalition has no courage to contest Imran Khan in the election. Moreover, the PTI chief is positive that the government want to disqualify or assassinate.

On Thursday, AML chief Sheikh Rashid filed a plea before the Islamabad court seeking his exemption from personal appearance in a case pertaining to making defamatory remarks against former president Asif Zardari.

In his plea, the former interior minister stated that he was unable to attend the hearing due to health issues. A medical report was also attached to the plea.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir was expected to frame charges against the AML chief today as the investigation officer had submitted a challan in the case registered at the Aabpara police station.

Comments