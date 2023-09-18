Arrested PTI leader Ibad Farooq’s minor son breathes his last

LAHORE: Ammar, the son of arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holder Ibad Farooq, died, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leader Ibad Farooq is under arrest in connection with the May 9 violence.

The brother of Ibad Farooq said that Ammar was suffering from mental illness. The seven-year-old Ammar died today and his funeral will be offered tonight.

Earlier, in an alleged audio message to party activists, the arrested PTI ticket holder Ibad Farooq claimed that he has reached Lahore Corps Commander House along with party leader Yasmeen Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mahmood ur Rasheed.

“We have got clear instructions from Yasmin Rashid to set Corps Commander House on fire,” Ibad Farooq said, adding that Ijaz Chaudhry has also instructed not to stop until release of PTI chairman.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.