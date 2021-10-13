How to become a professional pilot in Pakistan, Ammara Chaudhry reveals

Actor and pilot Ammara Chaudhry recently appeared as a guest on ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan where she talked about the requirements for becoming a commercial aviator.

Ammara Chaudhry, while speaking in the program hosted by Nida Yasir, said she loved flying and if one day she had to choose between acting or flying, she will choose the latter.

Ammara Chaudhry also told the host how one can become a professional pilot in Pakistan and said that one needs a license after clearing exams in at least 14 subjects and added that up to date knowledge regarding the industry is necessary for becoming an aviator.

She mentioned that a Student Pilot License (SPL) is issued after a three-month training period and three hours of flying time is complete.

The hopeful then becomes eligible for a Private Pilot’s License (PPL) after completing further studies and completing 40 hours of flying time.

The actor added that those with PPL needs to have 190 hours of flying time to their name while 15 of them being solo flight, adding that flights with instructors have to be completed as well.

A commercial license is issued by the Civil Aviation Authority after the requirements are complete.

Earlier, she had come as a guest on ARY News morning show named Bakhabar Savera where she talked about her experience of being in the profession.

She added said that being in the profession was always her dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Captain. Ammara Chauhdry👩‍✈️✈ (@ammara.chauhdry)

“I loved it,” she said. “I had a passion for getting into commercial flying. I think of myself as very fortunate of living my dream thanks to Almighty Allah.”

Ammara Chaudhry mentioned that she had to reason with her parents before stepping into the field, adding that they were saying that there was no future for women in this field.

The actor said that no profession is tough provided if a person has a passion for it.

