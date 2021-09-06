Aamna Ilyas apologises for viral stunt, introduces ‘nephew’

Amna Ilyas on Sunday addressed the controversy surrounding her kick challenge that went wrong after she kicked a man – her nephew – in the face instead.

Last week, Amna Ilyas went viral after attempting a challenge where one has to kick off a fruit perched atop someone’s head – it went horribly wrong after instead of kicking the fruit, she kicked the man’s head. read more

According to Amna’s latest Instagram video, the man she kicked, who many assumed to be a crew member or house help, is actually her nephew and was introduced as an aspiring actor.

“To all you lovely fans out there, meet Nigel! He is not my house help. He is an actor and he’s my nephew,” wrote Amna Ilyas.

In the video, Nigel himself appears to take a ‘kick’ out of the situation and the reaction to it by mocking people’s criticism. “Yeh parhe likhey jaahil, samajte hain hum gareeb (These educated ignorant think of us as poor…),” he mocked.

He then went on to attempt to clarify his position, saying, “If I’m not hurt, why are you guys getting hurt? With the amount of attention you guys have given me in the last week, it would’ve been better if you guys gave me money instead.”

Nigel also pointed out one specific grievance with the reaction to the viral video: “70% of you said that she kicked a poor house help or worker. Why? Why can’t I be a cousin, brother, or nephew? Just because I’m dark, you assumed that I must be a poor worker… I don’t need help, you do.”

Amna Ilyas herself also apologised for the viral stunt – not to Nigel but for attempting to kick an apple. “Saeb rizq hai aur rizq ki behurmati karna buri baat hai (Apple is food and disrespecting food is wrong). I agree it was in bad taste and I apologise for it,” she said.

Watch: