Amna Ilyas reveals her ideal man criteria as she teases marriage plans

Pakistani model and actress Amna Ilyas has playfully announced that she’s ready to tie the knot and has enlisted Nida Yasir and Yasir Hussain to help her find the perfect match.

The catwalk queen appeared on Nida Yasir’ show Shan-e-Sahoor alongside Yasir Hussain on Monday, March 2. During the interview, Amna candidly shared her marriage plans, leaving Nida and Yasir in stiches.

When Nida Yasir asked Amna how long she planned to stay single and shared hopes for her to soon have good news about marriage, Amna didn’t skip a beat. With her trademark wit, she quipped, “I’m ready for marriage. You can find a groom for me!”

Amna also shared her “dream man” checklist, which includes a strict “no belly sticking out” policy, along with a few other must-have qualities.

The comment had the studio erupting in laughter, while Yasir Hussain cheekily suggested that she could simply get a robot from China that met all her requirements.

Amna Ilyas’s announcement also sparked memories of past rumors linking her to Dawar Mehmood. A few years ago, the two were rumored to be in a relationship, and speculation about a possible wedding surfaced.

However, both Amna and Dawar addressed the rumors at the time, clarifying that they were not dating. “I don’t have any boyfriend, but he has a lot of girlfriends. The poor man is receiving death threats from all over Pakistan. So kindly stop spreading rumours,” she cheekily said in a video.

WATCH: