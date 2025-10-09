Amna Malik in tears while remembering painful moment

Renowned model and actress Amna Malik became tearful while recalling the time she suffered a miscarriage.

The star Amna Malik recently starred as Danish Taimoor’s sister in ARY Digital’s blockbuster drama SHER.

Apart from it, she also played a role in the drama serial Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

In addition, Amna Malik also did a few television shows; she married at the age of 20 and has two daughters.

Recently, she surfaced on a private channel morning show; she cried while talking about the pain of three miscarriages.

The actress claimed that when she lost her child, losing her child was the toughest moment in her life. She lost a baby of seven months, and later, five months. The children who were dead at the time were to be given birth, after which another worst page came into being, and recently, she lost her youngest aunt during the SHER shooting.

She additionally claimed that her younger daughter was born after three miscarriages.

Last year, TV actor and morning show host Amna Malik exposed the dark side of media, as she affirmed to never allow her daughters to join the showbiz industry.

In a new podcast interview with a digital magazine, actor Amna Malik shared that she would not want her daughters to follow in her footsteps to join showbiz, as she is well aware of many unethical practices in this industry.

“Yes I’ve been an actor for most part of my life, but I would never want my kids, my daughters, to join showbiz,” Malik told the host.

“It is because, in our industry, no one becomes a star overnight. They have to go through their fair share of struggles, including messages, calls, harassment, or even the way people talk (to newbies) here. I can never accept anyone to talk to my daughters or look at them in that way,” she reasoned.