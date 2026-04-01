Amnesty warns of 'huge' human rights risks at 2026 World Cup

LONDON—Millions of fans heading to the 2026 World Cup face significant human rights risks, Amnesty International said, warning that the tournament is drifting far from the “safe, free and inclusive” event ​originally promised by world soccer’s governing body FIFA.

With just over 10 weeks until the June 11 kickoff in Mexico, the human rights group said the ‌United States, which will host three-quarters of the matches, was experiencing a “human rights emergency” driven by mass deportations, aggressive immigration enforcement and restrictions on protests.

“There are huge risks around this tournament,” Steve Cockburn, Amnesty’s head of economic and social justice, told Reuters.

“This does not feel like … the safe, free, and equal World Cup and the inclusive World Cup that was promised eight years ago when it was awarded, but ​also may be quite different from how it felt even just 18 months ago.

“It’s a deeply troubling time in the U.S., which will certainly extend to fans ​who want to take part in World Cup celebrations.”

The U.S., Mexico and Canada will co-host the finals.

FIFA has been contacted for comment.

MASS ⁠ARRESTS AND DEPORTATIONS

Amnesty said more than 500,000 people were deported from the U.S. last year, more than six times the capacity of New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium which hosts the final.

The ​group said mass arrests and deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other agencies had torn communities apart and could spill into World Cup celebrations.

Amnesty called on FIFA to ​use its “enormous leverage” with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to secure public guarantees that immigration enforcement would not take place around stadiums, fan zones, watch parties or other World Cup-related events.

“We need clear assurances there will be no ICE presence around venues so people can attend without fear of arbitrary arrest or deportation,” Cockburn said.

He called for guarantees that planned protests would be allowed and facilitated.

Amnesty said ​bans on fans from Senegal, Ivory Coast, Haiti and Iran entering the country should be lifted, and protective measures put in place for LGBTQ+ fans.

RISKS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ​ALSO

In Mexico, where authorities have announced the deployment of around 100,000 security personnel, including 20,000 troops, the group warned that heavy militarisation could lead to abuses and the suppression of protests.

Mexico has a ‌long history ⁠of human rights violations linked to military deployments, including enforced disappearances and torture, Cockburn said.

He noted that residents have already protested against gentrification, housing displacement and water shortages linked to World Cup preparations.

On the opening day of the tournament in Mexico City, women’s groups plan to march to demand justice for relatives who have disappeared.

Cockburn said Amnesty wanted FIFA, the security forces and Mexican government to ensure that happened and allow a spotlight on the issue.

In Canada, Amnesty pointed to concerns that World Cup preparations could worsen conditions for homeless people.