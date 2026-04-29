Amy Eskridge's Mysterious Death: UFO Researcher's Final Texts Spark Conspiracy Theories

The death of Amy Eskridge, a 34-year-old plasma physicist and UFO researcher, has resurfaced in online discussions, fueled by renewed speculation within the UFO community.

Eskridge, who co-founded the Institute for Exotic Science in Huntsville, Alabama, was found dead in June 2022 with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, her family and friends have raised doubts about the official ruling, pointing to a series of disturbing texts she sent before her death.

In these messages, Eskridge expressed concerns about her safety, mentioning harassment and threats related to her research on anti-gravity technology.

She even shared images of burn marks on her hands, which she attributed to a directed energy weapon. Eskridge’s friend, Franc Milburn, a British paratrooper, claims she was working on exposing the truth about UFOs and had planned to make her findings public.

The FBI is now investigating Eskridge’s death as part of a broader probe into the mysterious deaths of 11 scientists linked to UFO research.

Congressman Eric Burlison has stated there’s “significant evidence” Eskridge was targeted, sparking intense speculation about a possible cover-up.

Eskridge’s work focused on advanced propulsion concepts, including anti-gravity, and she was known for pushing boundaries in her field.

Her death has reignited debate about the risks faced by scientists exploring sensitive topics.