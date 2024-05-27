Amy Jackson slams film festivals for silencing pro-Palestine voices

Actor Amy Jackson, who appeared in Akshay Kumar’s Singh Is Bliing, voiced support for the people of Palestine amid Israel’s assault on Rafha in Gaza.

“Living our privileged lives while innocent people endure genocide is a stark contrast. As a mother, the pain and suffering of the 600,000 terrified, mostly orphaned children in Rafha is unimaginable, she wrote on Instagram.

Jackson slammed the film festivals and media outlets for allegedly silencing “outcry against genocide highlight the injustice in our world today.”

She demanded immediate ceasefire in the besieged strip while urging all to keep speaking about the plight of the people of Gaza.

“Do not stay silent. Do not let our governments distract from the torture the Palestinian people face. There is NO JUSTIFICATION for the murder of innocent men, women, and children,” Amy Jackson added.

Days earlier, veteran Hollywood actor Cate Blanchett’s dress at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 sparked a debate with several suggesting that she showed solidarity with the Palestinians.

Fans noticed the similarity of the dress with the Palestinian flag when Cate Blanchett exposed the inside of the dress that had green linings.

Several suggested that the actor wore the dress to show solidarity with the people of Palestine as her dress included black, white and green colour which in backdrop of the red carpet was similar to the flag of Palestine.