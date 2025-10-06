Amy Schumer flaunts weight-loss transformation

American actor-comedian Amy Schumer shows off a major weight-loss transformation, weeks after revealing that she had undergone surgery.

Emmy-winner Amy Schumer, 44, who revealed in August that she has undergone a laminectomy – a surgical procedure to remove a part or all of the lamina – debuted the physical transformation in her latest Instagram post, shared on Saturday, October 4.

“My lovies,” she wrote in the caption of her weekend post, which sees Schumer in her new slimmer figure as she posed with pals Alex Saks and Jillian Bell, in Las Vegas. For the outing, the ‘Trainwreck’ actor slipped into a black mini shirt dress, featuring a button-down detailing in the front, to put her toned legs on display, and styled the Miu Miu piece with a pair of matching open-toe heels and her blonde hair up in a ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer

While the ladies looked stunning on a girls’ trip to Vegas, the weight-loss transformation of Schumer, who has been honest about using Ozempic previously and even underwent a liposuction procedure, was all that grabbed the attention of social users and garnered praises for the celeb.

“You look incredible. Look at those pins,” wrote her fellow comedian Amy Sedaris in the comments section, while the ‘RHONJ’ alum Margaret Joseph gushed, “Ok legs for days!!”