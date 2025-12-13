Amy Schumer’s Husband: Everything to Know About Chris Fischer Amid Divorce
Comedian Amy Schumer and her husband, James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Fischer, have made the “difficult decision” to end their marriage after seven years.
The actress, 44, shared the news on social media, emphasizing that the separation is amicable and their focus remains on co-parenting their six-year-old son, Gene.
The announcement comes after weeks of intense speculation regarding the state of their relationship, which Amy Schumer recently attempted to quash.
Amy Schumer’s Statement Shuts Down Rumors
In a characteristic mix of sincerity and humor, Amy Schumer posted a message alongside a photo of herself and Chris Fischer, confirming the split while taking aim at tabloid rumors.
“Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs… and not because he’s a hot James Beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”
The star’s humorous pre-emptive strike directly addressed the speculation that her recent weight loss or the discussion around Chris Fischer’s autism diagnosis (which she revealed in her 2019 special Growing) played a role in the separation.
Chris Fischer’s Role: Chef, Father, and Co-Star
Amy Schumer’s husband, Chris Fischer, is a highly accomplished chef and farmer who has worked in prestigious kitchens worldwide. He became a familiar face to fans through the couple’s Emmy-nominated Food Network series, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, and the HBO Max docu-series Expecting Amy.
The couple, who tied the knot in a surprise Malibu wedding in February 2018, remain committed to a “cohesive split,” according to sources, prioritizing their son Gene’s well-being.
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Relationship Timeline:
2017: Began dating after being introduced through Chris Fischer’s sister, who was Amy Schumer’s assistant.
February 2018: Married in a private ceremony in Malibu.
May 2019: Welcomed their son, Gene David Fischer.
December 2025: Announced their amicable divorce.