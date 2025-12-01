Amy Schumer surprises fans with her recent weight loss transformation

American comedian and actress Amy Schumer stunned her fans with a drastic transformation after opening up about the use of Mounjaro.

On November 29, in a recent Instagram post on Saturday, to put up a carousel of her photos. She showed off her slimmed-down figure as she posed on a staircase.

The 44-year-old actress mesmerised fans donning a yellow Valentino minidress adorned with bows and ruffles. Schumer paired her look with black sling-back heels. A particular picture melted fans’ hearts. Her son Gene David, wearing a yellow T-shirt, photobombed one of her shots from behind her.

She captioned the post: “Trying to go to the party but someone won’t go to bed @gitabass takin pics and painting me with @tousledbyjae dress by @maisonvalentino thanks @luxury_checkins skin as always by @georgialouisesk”

The post quickly captured attention, accumulating over 106,000 likes. Fans inundated the comments section with praise and admiration for the Inside Amy Schumer host, with one user commenting, “You are gorgeous”.

In another comment about her age-defying looks, “Where is this time machine, and can I get a ride?! GORG ????” A fan also called her a teenager.

Schumer has always been honest about her weight loss journey. Earlier, she revealed that she had tried multiple weight loss medications over the years.

In March, she admitted to experimenting with Wegovy, which left her nauseated, before switching to Mounjaro.

Mounjaro is a GLP-1 drug designed for diabetes patients that also aids in weight management.