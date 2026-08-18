Amy Schumer’s latest movie gives divorce a fresh twist

Trainwreck star Amy Schumer is producing and starring in Best Divorce Ever, a significant new comedy that tackles one of life’s most difficult themes.

The 45-year-old comedian and actress will portray Clarissa in the upcoming movie written and directed by Sean Mullin, who claims that his own peaceful divorce served as inspiration for the plot.

The movie centers on Franklin and Clarissa, a couple who want to dissolve their 20-year marriage without truly ending their romance.

Determined to keep things amicable, they even host an “Untying the Knot” celebration before attempting to navigate life as singles.

However, their intentions swiftly devolve into chaos as their picture-perfect split is threatened by bad dates, suspicious kids, and failed attempts at “conscious uncoupling.”

Concourse Media and Archetype Media Finance are funding the project, with global sales scheduled to begin in Toronto next month.

Additionally, Amy Schumer will produce alongside Natalie Metzger and Matthew Lee Miller of Vanishing Angle.

Matthew Shreder, CEO of Concourse Media, commended her ability to use humor to address difficult themes and described the movie as the ideal vehicle for her signature daring comedy.

Mullin joked that he wanted to refute the notion that divorce must always be acrimonious, saying, “Divorce has a branding problem.”

The announcement follows a significant shift in the Kinda Pregnant star’s personal life. After seven years of marriage, she filed for divorce from chef Chris Fischer in January.

The former couple stated that their seven-year-old son, Gene, remains their top priority.

From Inside Amy Schumer to Trainwreck and Netflix’s Kinda Pregnant, Schumer has frequently incorporated relationships and family life into her comedy.