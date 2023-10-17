An Arabian Sea earthquake likely but could not be predicted: PMD expert

KARACHI: There is likely threat of an earthquake in Arabian Sea but one could not correctly predict about a tremor, citing a weather expert ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Safaraz has stated that a junction of tectonic plates exists in 50 kilometers in south of Makran in Arabian Sea. “An earthquake or tsunami could happen around the junction of tectonic plates,” Sarfaraz stated.

“An 8-point intensity earthquake was occurred in this area in the past, a repeat of a tremor of such intensity could also affect Karachi from tsunami,” weather expert said.

Karachi’s eastern parts last night jolted with 3.2 intensity tremor.

Iran’s Bundar Abbas, a port city on the Arabian Sea coast this morning felt 5.3 intensity earthquake.

The Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), a Netherlands-based organization known for its seismic predictions, had recently predicted a major earthquake in Pakistan within 48 hours.

The SSGEOS specializes in monitoring fluctuations of electric charge in the atmosphere near sea level, which they claim are indicative of regions where stronger seismic activity might occur, typically within a range of 1 to 9 days.

While the organization emphasizes that the regions they mark as potentially affected are approximations, they provide valuable insights into potential earthquake-prone areas.

In a recent prediction, the Dutch scientist working with SSGEOS reported a significant surge in electric activity along the Chaman fault lines in Pakistan.

Since this forecast Afghanistan’s Herat province has been jolted thrice with deadly earthquakes to the intensity of 6.2 and above at the Richter scale.

Earlier this year, tremors were felt in different parts of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, China and other countries after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.