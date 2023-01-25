Ana De Armas is ‘over the moon’ with historical Oscar nom

Hollywood star Ana De Armas has registered history with her debut Oscar nomination for the starring role in the Netflix movie ‘Blonde’.

Just a day after her biographical film of Marilyn Monroe was roasted with the most number of Golden Raspberry aka Razzies nominations, the starlet has bagged her first-ever nomination from the Academy for the same.

Moreover, with her nod for the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’, Armas marked history as the first Cuban to bag a nomination in this category. The starlet rejoiced in the achievement by sharing the nominees’ poster on her social media handle and wrote, “Wow! I’m over the moon.”

“My heart’s never been fuller! What an unbelievable day, what a beautiful honor,” Armas said in a statement as she acknowledged all the love and support from her near and dear ones.

Armas is sharing nominations in the category with Cate Blanchett for ‘Tar’, Michelle Yeoh for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘The Fabelmans’ star Michelle Williams, and ‘To Leslie’ Andrea Riseborough.

It should be mentioned here Ana De Armas, 34, has bagged best actor nods in all top Award ceremonies this year for her portrayal of Hollywood star, Marilyn Monroe, including Golden Globes, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild.

While the final winners are pending for most of them, Armas lost Golden Globes for ‘Best Actress in a Motion Picture or Drama’ to Cate Blanchett for ‘Tar’.

