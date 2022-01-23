Fans of Ana de Armas sue Universal Pictures over film without her

Universal Pictures is in hot waters after fans of Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas sued Hollywood studio for the 2019 film, Yesterday, without her despite she appeared in the trailer.

Two US fans of Ana de Armas sued Universal Pictures after finding the absence of the actress in the film Yesterday which they hired on Amazon Prime by paying $3.99 each following the comedy flick, Yesterday’s trailer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The fans, Conor Woulfe and Peter Rosza were outraged over the filmmakers for the actress cut out of the movie. They are now demanding the Hollywood studio to pay $5 million in compensation on behalf of all affected viewers, BBC reported.

In their complaint filed on Friday, Conor Woulfe, 38, of Maryland and Peter Rosza, 44, of California’s San Diego County said, “Although defendant included the scenes with Ms de Armas in the movie trailer advertisements, for the purposes of promoting Yesterday and enticing film sales and rentals, Ms de Armas is not and was never in the publicly released version of the movie.”

The studio has not commented on the issue so far.

Universal Pictures’ Yesterday is about a singer-songwriter who hits his head and wakes up to discover he is the only person on Earth who remembers the Beatles.

The 33-year-old actress, Ana de Armas – who appeared in the latest Bond film No Time to Die – was to have co-starred as a love interest of the singer in the comedy.

However, the scenes with de Armas were cut, apparently because audiences did not like that aspect of the storyline.

The screenwriter Richard Curtis said in 2019 that it had been a “very traumatic cut” because de Armas was “brilliant” in the role.

Comments