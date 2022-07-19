Ana de Armas means business as she stuns in a three-piece suit

Hollywood actor Ana de Armas stole the show as she came to the screening of The Gray Man in a stylish three-piece suit.

The actor wore a navy blue blazer, matching waistcoat and trousers at the screening at Zoo Palast cinema in Germany’s capital Berlin on July 18. She wore a diamond necklace and earrings with a sapphire ring seen on her finger.

Ana de Armas screams perfection and elegance in this navy blue suit. Nobody does it like her. 🥰✨ pic.twitter.com/611L8vrkpz — IrishCourage😻 (@CourageIrish) July 19, 2022

Her hair was in a ponytail. There was black eyeliner and her lips were in bold red colour.

The Gray Man was released in cinemas and will be up for streaming on the OTT platform Netflix on July 22.

The action-thriller film tells the story of a CIA agent who has to fight for his survival when he uncovers incriminating secrets of the agency. His actions lead to a global manhunt led by his former colleague.

Actor Ryan Gosling plays the main role of CIA agent Court Gentry also known as Sierra Six. Chris Evans stars as Court Gentry’s former colleague Lloyd Hansen, who leads the manhunt.

Apart from Ana de Armas, the cast also includes Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Alfred Woodard and others.

The project is co-directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. The duo have co-produced the film with Palak Patel, Mike Larocca, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth and Chris Castaldi.

The Gray Man is produced at a budget of $200 million.

