Ana de Armas reunites with Knives Out co-star Chris Evans for Ghosted

Actor Ana de Armas will be working with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in Ghosted after replacing Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming film.

According to a foreign news agency, the Black Widow star exited the project due to scheduling reasons.

Ghosted is being directed by Dexter Fletcher whereas Chris Evans – known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks – is the producer and Ana de Armas will serve as an executive producer.

Ana de Armas was recently seen in critically acclaimed James Bond’s latest film No Time To Day.

The screenplay of Ghosted, which is being called a romantic action-adventure film, is written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese while the duo is serving as producers of the films as well.

They will be seen together in the upcoming action thriller film The Gray Man that is expected to go up for streaming sometime in 2022.

Chris Evans will do the voice of Toy Story's character Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming animated film Lightyear that is expected to be released in June 2022.

