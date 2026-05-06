Hollywood is pairing two familiar faces again, with Ana de Armas set to lead a new spy thriller, Impunity, alongside Sebastian Stan, in what’s shaping up to be one of the more politically charged projects currently in development.

Impunity is being directed by Chilean filmmaker Felipe Gálvez and is already in production across multiple countries, including Chile, Spain and the UK. It places Ana de Armas at the center of a story rooted in real events from the 1990s, when former Chilean ruler Augusto Pinochet faced international legal pressure years after stepping down.

This isn’t just another stylised espionage drama. The narrative moves through the legal and political fallout surrounding Pinochet, while following a mercenary and a diplomatic envoy operating behind the scenes. As their paths unfold, the story leans into the grey areas—power, accountability, and the kind of backroom dealings that rarely make it into official history.

For Ana de Armas, the project adds another layered role to a career that has steadily moved between blockbuster visibility and more character-driven work. She also serves as an executive producer here, something she shares with Sebastian Stan, who continues to expand beyond his long-running association with the Marvel universe.

There’s already a sense that this pairing is becoming familiar territory. Ana de Armas and Sebastian Stan previously worked together in Ghosted, and this new project feels like a sharper, more grounded follow-up rather than a repeat of that tone.

The film is adapted from a recent book by Philippe Sands, which digs into legal impunity and historical accountability, and that thread seems to carry into the screenplay. Gálvez, who made his mark with The Settlers, is bringing back much of the same creative team, suggesting a similar visual and narrative discipline—though this time applied to a far more global political story.

Producers backing the film see it as more than a thriller. The intention is to question how justice is shaped, delayed, and sometimes quietly negotiated, especially when powerful figures are involved. It’s not subtle material, and it probably isn’t meant to be.

For Ana de Armas, whose career has ranged from Blade Runner 2049 to Ballerina, the role continues a shift toward heavier, historically grounded narratives. Meanwhile, Sebastian Stan arrives off the back of his own critical recognition, bringing a different weight to the project than his earlier franchise work.

There’s no confirmed release date yet, but with Ana de Armas leading and Sebastian Stan alongside her, Impunity is already drawing attention as a film that could land somewhere between political drama and mainstream thriller—depending on how far it leans into the story it’s trying to tell.