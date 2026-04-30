Ana de Armas Takes Center Stage in John Wick Spin-Off 'Ballerina'

Get ready for a thrilling ride with ‘Ballerina’, the latest spin-off from the John Wick franchise, starring Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina-turned-assassin seeking revenge for her father’s murder.

The film is set between the events of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ and ‘Chapter 4’, and features a star-studded cast, including Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, and Keanu Reeves.

Eve’s journey takes her from the world of ballet to the underworld of assassins, where she trains with the Ruska Roma organization.

With her skills honed, Eve sets out to avenge her father’s death, taking on a deadly mission that puts her against powerful enemies.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, the deadly ballerina assassin; Anjelica Huston as The Director; Gabriel Byrne as The Chancellor; Lance Reddick reprises his role as Charon; and Keanu Reeves makes a special appearance as John Wick. Len Wiseman directs the film, with a script penned by Shay Hatten and Emerald Fennell.

‘Ballerina’ has received positive reviews, with critics praising Ana de Armas’ performance and the film’s action sequences. The movie has also done well at the box office, grossing over $140 million worldwide.