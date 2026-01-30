Ana de Armas to lead J. Blakeson’s "Sweat" as fitness influencer

In the upcoming film Sweat, directed by British filmmaker J Blakeson (I Care a Lot), Ana de Armas has signed on to play an ambitious fitness influencer whose meticulously crafted world collapses.

Ana de Armas will portray Emma Kent, a fitness influencer aspiring to reach the heights of social media stardom like her idol, Highbrook. Following a traumatic incident involving a character named Kat, Emma is forced into a dangerous pact with an obsessed admirer named Trent. His erratic dedication pushes Emma to decide exactly how far she is willing to go to achieve fame.

The project is an English-language adaptation of Magnus von Horn’s 2020 film of the same name, which starred Magdalena Kolesnik and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Blakeson is scheduled to begin principal photography on March 30, with filming taking place in the United Kingdom and Los Angeles. Additional casting is currently underway.

The film will be financed and co-produced by AGC Studios, which will also handle worldwide sales through AGC International. AGC, WME Independent, and CAA Media Finance will co-represent U.S. rights. AGC is set to launch sales at the European Film Market in Berlin next month.

Sweat will be produced by Guy Stodel under his Rosto Inc. label, Blakeson under his Crimple Beck banner, and Stuart Ford for AGC.

Cuban-born Ana de Armas saw her international breakthrough in 2019 as Marta Cabrera in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. Since then, she has held high-profile roles in No Time to Die (2021) and The Gray Man (2022).

In 2023, she received an Academy Award nomination for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde. Most recently, she starred in the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina.