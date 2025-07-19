Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise relationship status confirmed

Despite their recent yacht getaway in the Mediterranean fuelling the romance rumours, a source close to Ana de Armas insists that the Cuban-Spanish actor is single and not dating Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

Ana De Armas- News and Updates

Although Tom Cruise, 62, and Ana de Armas, 37, who first sparked the dating rumours this Valentine’s Day, fuelled the speculations earlier this week, when the two were spotted enjoying some quality time on the Spanish island of Menorca, a source close to the ‘Ballerina’ star affirms that the bond between the two is ‘not romantic’.

The insider confirmed that she last dated lawyer Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of the president of Cuba, last year, and has not been in a relationship since then.

According to the source, Cruise and de Armas ‘have a special work relationship’, as they are about to begin filming for Doug Liman’s thriller flick ‘Deeper’ in August.

“Tom is an incredible mentor to Ana. She has nothing but amazing things to say about him,” the tipster added. “Tom is crazy hardworking, and she’s very excited to work with him. She calls it an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Tom Cruise- News and Updates