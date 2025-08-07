Ana de Armas & Tom Cruise’s romance is ‘doomed’

Tom Cruise’s former Scientology pals believe that the Hollywood superstar’s newest romance with fellow actor Ana de Armas is ‘doomed’, like his previous relationships.
Days after Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise, 63, seemingly confirmed his months-long rumoured affair with Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas, 37, during a Vermont outing, a former Scientologist and his ex-colleague, Karen de la Carriere, think that their relationship will have a similar fate, like his previous marriages to Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, given his association with the Church, while the ‘Ballerina’ star was raised in a devout Catholic family.
“Tom Cruise’s love affairs are doomed. There is a honeymoon period with a lot of generosity and dazzling moments, and then reality sets in,” his former pal said.
Carriere continued to share, “Scientology is very bait and switch. It starts off OK, especially when you’re the girlfriend of a superstar like Tom Cruise. But then you get to the higher, confidential levels and you find out things like you have 400,000 spirits attached to you and you have to spend the next 30 to 40 years peeling them off.”
“So suddenly the person is entering the world of the bizarre, and that’s when the pullback occurs. Who wants to be told they have to start going to five sessions to exorcise those spirits? Nobody,” she explained.
Notably, Cruise was introduced to Scientology by his first wife, Mimi Rogers, during their dating days in the ’80s. However, the ‘Desperate Hours’ actor has since left the organisation.
The poster boy of the Church of Scientology was then married to Nicole Kidman, until she filed for divorce in 2001, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ in the legal documents. But sources close to the ‘Babygirl’ actor suggested that his devotion to the organisation had a major role in their split.
Cruise’s third marriage to actor Katie Holmes ended abruptly, after she was allegedly forced to flee their home with their daughter, Suri, in the dead of night, in order to protect her from Scientology.
Ana De Armas- News and Updates
“I can’t fault these women. They fall in love with the guy,” another insider noted. “There’s nothing wrong with wanting to be part of your partner’s lives. It’s just that Scientology becomes too much to deal with.”
While it is yet to be seen how Cruise and de Armas’ romance will pan out in future, the two are set to share screen in Doug Liman’s thriller flick, ‘Deeper’.