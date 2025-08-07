Ana de Armas & Tom Cruise’s romance is ‘doomed’

Tom Cruise’s former Scientology pals believe that the Hollywood superstar’s newest romance with fellow actor Ana de Armas is ‘doomed’, like his previous relationships.

Days after Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise, 63, seemingly confirmed his months-long rumoured affair with Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas, 37, during a Vermont outing, a former Scientologist and his ex-colleague, Karen de la Carriere, think that their relationship will have a similar fate, like his previous marriages to Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, given his association with the Church, while the ‘Ballerina’ star was raised in a devout Catholic family.

Tom Cruise – News and Updates

“Tom Cruise’s love affairs are doomed. There is a honeymoon period with a lot of generosity and dazzling moments, and then reality sets in,” his former pal said.

Carriere continued to share, “Scientology is very bait and switch. It starts off OK, especially when you’re the girlfriend of a superstar like Tom Cruise. But then you get to the higher, confidential levels and you find out things like you have 400,000 spirits attached to you and you have to spend the next 30 to 40 years peeling them off.”