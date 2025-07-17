Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise spotted on yacht trip

Hollywood actors Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise were spotted spending quality time in the Mediterranean amid rumours about their romance.

The two were seen sailing on a boat along the coast of Menorca in Spain.

The snaps showed Ana de Armas sporting a white dress with a raffia hat alongside Tom Cruise, who went for a light blue full-sleeved T-shirt with navy blue shorts and a similar hat.

According to reports, the two Hollywood stars took the boat trip to escape from the media buzz around their alleged romance and work commitments.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas sailing together on Menorca.#TomCruise#AnadeArmas pic.twitter.com/AtKF3ZbAtR — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) July 16, 2025

Speculations about their rumoured romance began making the rounds soon after they went out for dinner on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.

The rumours intensified when Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas arrived at the London airport via a helicopter in March.

In April, US media outlets reported that the ‘Mission Impossible’ star took a flight in his helicopter for Armas’s 37th birthday bash in London.

Amid the media buzz, the two Hollywood stars have not released any official statement to confirm or deny their rumoured relationship.

It is to be noted here that Tom Cruise was married to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012, in his third marriage and her first. The couple shares the only biological daughter of the ‘Mission Impossible’ star, Suri, 19.

Before Holmes, Cruise was married to actors Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman. He is the father of two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, with his second wife.