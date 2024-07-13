In pictures: Red carpet style at the lavish Ambani wedding

After months-long extravagant pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, got married to his fiancee, Radhika Merchant, in a glitzy Mumbai ceremony, on Friday.

Celebrities arrive with all their glitz and glam on the red carpet to celebrate the long-awaited wedding of Anant Mukesh Ambani, 29, the heir of Reliance Group, and his fiancee, Radhika Merchant, also 29, the heiress of Viren and Shaila Merchant’s Encore Healthcare, at Jio World Convention Centre, in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex).

The big fat Indian wedding of the year was attended by the who’s who of the entertainment fraternity as well as the top-list cricketers of India, in addition to the renowned billionaires, celebrities, tech moguls and political bigwigs from all over the world.

It is pertinent to note here that the three-day wedding affair for Anant and Radhika will continue till July 14. Last night’s ‘Shubh Vivaah’ will be followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and ‘Mangal Utsav’.

The celebrations kickstarted last week with a Mameru ceremony, followed by Haldi, Sangeet, Garba and Dandiya night, Mehendi event and multiple Pujas before the high school sweethearts officially became husband and wife yesterday.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani and his family hosted two legs of pre-wedding festivities for their youngest son and his fiancee, in March and June, ahead of the grand wedding.

