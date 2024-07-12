Kardashians, John Cena and others land in India for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian and actor John Cena touched down in India to attend the much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

With the day of the long-awaited big fat wedding of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant, with his fiancee, Radhika Merchant, finally being here, a host of international celebrities landed in the financial capital of Mumbai on Friday, to join the nuptials.

Beauty mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, along with her younger sister Khloe, arrived in the country last night. They received a warm welcome from the hotel staff, with a tika on their foreheads, shawls around their necks and some exquisite flower bouquets.

WWE star John Cena was also spotted coming out of the airport this morning and is set to grace the event at Jio World Convention Centre, in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) tonight.

Among the global icons flying down to Mumbai to be a part of the celebrations was also desi girl Priyanka Chopra with her singer husband Nick Jonas, however, the couple’s only daughter, Malti Marie was not spotted accompanying them for the trip.

Additionally, Nigerian rapper Rema, of ‘Calm Down’ fame as well as Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi (Despacito), are set to perform at the event. Rema arrived in the country along with his entourage this morning.

Notably, the three-day affair for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be held from July 12 to 14, beginning with ‘Shubh Vivaah’, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and ‘Mangal Utsav’. The celebrations kickstarted last week.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani and his family hosted two legs of pre-wedding festivities for their youngest son and his fiancee, in March and June, ahead of the grand wedding.