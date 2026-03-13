Ananya Panday admits she ‘shrank herself’ in past relationships

Ananya Panday has opened up about the lessons she has learned from her past relationships and how they shaped her understanding of love and self-worth.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, the actor reflected on how she often changed parts of herself in previous relationships in an effort to make her partner feel more important.

Looking back, Panday admitted that she sometimes put her own needs aside and tried to become more like the person she was dating.

“In past relationships, I’d want the other person to shine more than me. At the cost of putting myself down or making myself smaller, I’d change myself a lot, become more like the other person. I wish I’d learned earlier not to let someone change me or affect me so much. I felt like I had to be less of something, and that’s something I wish I had realised soone,” she said.

The actor added that she now wishes she had learned earlier not to let relationships influence her sense of self so deeply.

Ananya Panday has previously been linked to several high-profile relationships. She dated fellow actor Ishaan Khatter before the couple eventually parted ways. Khatter later confirmed their breakup during an appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2022, saying he hoped they would remain friends.

She was also reportedly in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur for nearly two years. Although the two never publicly confirmed their romance, photos of the pair vacationing together frequently surfaced online.

Now, Ananya is rumoured to be dating former model Walker Blanco. The two were first spotted together at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in 2024.