Ananya Panday makes a stunning appearance at Wimbledon 2026

Ananya Panday was recently seen making a stunning appearance at the Wimbledon 2026 games in a striking, vibrant and bold red dress.

Wimbledon is known to bring down stars in the stands, making the sporting event one of the most glamorous. After making heads turn at Paris Haute Couture Week, Ananya Panday was seen arriving at the men’s singles semi-finals in London wearing a vibrant, bold dress that was equal parts bold and chic.

Ananya exuded timeless elegance in Ralph Lauren’s Marigot Cotton-Blend Poplin Day Dress, opting for a fiery red hue instead of the classic all-white palette that celebrities are often seen wearing at the event.

The actress chose an understated yet luxurious look for the outing. She styled the dress with a signature Chanel Tweed Flap Bag, slim gold bracelets, minimal rings and oversized sunglasses on her head.

Keeping up with the aesthetics, Ananya wore fresh, glowing makeup, opting for a radiant dewy base, softly defined eyes, naturally flushed cheeks and nude-pink lips that perfectly balanced the bold colour of her outfit.

She left her hair loose, styling it in soft textured waves with a neat centre parting, which further added an effortless elegance to the overall look.

Meanwhile, the neutral tones of the bag also softened the bold red ensemble, giving it a timeless Parisian touch.

The footwear was a pair of tan strappy heeled sandals that further elongated the overall silhouette without stealing attention from the dress.

Ananya Panday’s Wimbledon dress priceThe cotton-blend poplin dress from Ralph Lauren has a flattering sweetheart neckline supported by thin spaghetti straps.

It featured a structured bodice with subtle seam detailing that beautifully highlighted her waist.

The silhouette flowed from the waist into a graceful A-line midi skirt.

The outfit was polished yet effortless finish that perfectly suited a summer day out.According to the brand’s official website, the red cotton-blend poplin dress is priced at Rs 2,15,100.Before Ananya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon as she attended the women’s singles semi-final match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova.