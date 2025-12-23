Ananya Panday moved to tears by Amitabh Bachchan

This week’s appearance on the well-known quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by seasoned Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, gave Ananya Panday’s movie an emotional twist.

Ananya Panday and her co-star Kartik Aaryan appeared on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show to promote her new movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

However, after Bachan complimented her performance live, the discussion quickly turned to her earlier release, Kesari Chapter 2.

The renowned actor remarked, “Aur inke liye bhi humne kaha tha, inki ek film he, Kesari (Chapter 2). Jisme inhone kaam kiya tha humney kaha ki bohot barrey barrey kalakaar hain usme aur sabney bohot achcha kaam kiya. Lekin itne barrey kalakaro ke saath rehkar bhi Ananya aapne bohot khubi se apna role nibhaya.”

After these remarks, Ananya was clearly emotional as the 83-year-old continued by describing the aspect of her acting that most pleased him.

“Jiyada bolna nahi tha inko,” he continued. Jis tarah se unki nazar gayi, unki look gayi. “Woh feeling mainey aap mein dekhi,” he said, describing how she controlled her emotions and gave the performance a novel feel.

Later, Ananya Panday posted a video on IG, describing it as “the biggest moment of any actor’s life” and claiming she would cherish Bachchan’s remarks till her last breath.

Notably, in April, Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan starred in the courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2, which is a follow-up to the 2019 movie.

Based on The Case That Shook the Empire, the movie examines the legal battle to learn the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and had a mediocre run at the box office.

Furthermore, the Call Me Bae star’s upcoming movie, Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit theaters on December 25.