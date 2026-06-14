Ancelotti urges patience as Brazil make slow World Cup start

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said that “you don’t win a World Cup based on your first match” after the five-time champions laboured to a 1-1 draw with Morocco on Saturday.

The Selecao were in danger of losing their opening game at a World Cup for the first time since 1934 after falling behind to Ismael Saibari’s goal in New Jersey.

Vinicius Junior struck a superb equaliser to earn a point for Brazil, but Ancelotti admitted it was not the type of performance expected from his team.

“I think this was a tough match, especially in the beginning. I think the team was a bit anxious and nerves were all over the place,” said Ancelotti.

“We didn’t play well, but we cannot lose heart. This is the first match in the World Cup and we can’t… think the team is doing perfectly from the get-go.

“This was the result we had. It wasn’t bad, but we’ll keep picking up from the second match on. You dont win a World Cup based on your first match.”

Vinicius Junior said Brazil paid the price for a sluggish start against a Morocco side that had been told by their coach to approach the match with no fear.

“We started on a really bad note,” said the Real Madrid forward.

“We conceded that first goal and after that happens it’s hard to get it going, you know, it’s the first match, it’s always hard.

“But we’ve got to improve and continue to grow because the competition is only but starting. This is the World Cup, there are no easy matches.

“But I don’t think there’s a lot to say now. I think we really have to improve.”