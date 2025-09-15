Coins of the past emerge in DG Khan floods

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Following intense monsoon rains in the Koh Sulaiman Mountain range, an unexpected ancient coin discovery in the Sakhi Sarwar region of Dera Ghazi Khan has astonished the archaeologists, ARY News reported.



According to reports, in the recent flash floods, a collection of rare ancient coins lasting for over two thousand years has been discovered, which is considered to be a remarkable archaeological discovery.

According to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, the ancient coin discovery was uncovered in the ravine of Sakhi Sarwar, an area that has a history of a passageway for royal caravans and traders.

The discovery has unveiled coins from the time of Vima Kadphises, who was a Kushan emperor and had ruled around 2,000 years ago, as well as samples from the Lodhi dynasty, Durrani Empire, Sikh rule, Tughlaq dynasty, and Nader Shah’s reign.

Also, in this recent ancient coin discovery, coins from the Mughal era, including the coins from the time of Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb Alamgir, and Bahadur Shah Zafar, have been recovered. Along with ancient coins from Britain, China, Khorasan, and various Arab states were also obtained, indicating the importance of the region as a trade passage.

Suleman Tanveer, Director of the Department of Archaeology, highlighted that the Sakhi Sarwar flood channel has served as a planned route for centuries, connecting South Asia to Central Asia via Khorasan.

Earlier excavations in the region have also generated coins from ancient Central Asian civilisations.

