Floodwater sweeps away make-shift Ghotki bridge

KANDHKOT: The high-level flood in Indus River has affected the Ghotki bridge work as the river water has swept away the make-shift bridge, reports said.

The construction work of the bridge has suspended after breaking of the temporary path.

According to reports, the river water rapidly advancing to the Tori Bund.

The high flood in the Indus River has completely submerged the katcha area causing difficulties to people in movement.

The land link has been disrupted with breaking of the temporary road between Ghotki and Kandhkot districts.

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2010 super flood in Indus River a breach in Tori Bund on the right bank of the river had caused disastrous consequences for the region.

Some news reports claimed that the breach made on the right side of the river to save the lands of influential landowners on the left bank, which was advised by the experts.