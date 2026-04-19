Ancient diary helps scientists confirm massive solar storm in 1204

An ancient diary is aiding scientists in confirming that a significant solar storm struck Earth 800 years ago, a storm illustrating the sun’s potential dangers.

The Japanese poet Fujiwara no Teika recorded in his personal diary, “Meigetsuki,” or “The Record Of The Clear Moon,” that he observed red lights across the Kyoto sky for three nights in 1204.

In the ancient diary, he noted a strange red vapor in the sky that stretched across the heavens and persisted over several nights. Today, we would recognize these as auroras, which occur during solar storms.

Scientists examined old trees and found a sudden increase in carbon 14 in their rings from the same period, a sign that aligns with solar storm activity.

By combining the poet’s description and the tree evidence, the event was verified, highlighting the sun’s capacity for powerful outbursts that can disrupt satellites, power grids, and space missions today.

The poem about red lights serves as a reminder of life’s transient nature, as Fujiwara no Teika wrote, “day will dawn, and we will pass beyond the midpoint of fall.” Yet, perhaps only the setting moon remains as something to be mourned.