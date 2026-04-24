Ancient Greek philosopher's missing text discovered in Cairo archives

A previously unknown work by the ancient Greek philosopher Empedocles has been officially rediscovered on a fragile papyrus fragment from two thousand years ago, perfectly preserved in Cairo.

This historic document contains exactly thirty verses that were previously unknown to the influential thinker from the fifth century BCE.

Although key aspects of his complex philosophy were often referenced by later prominent figures such as Plato and Aristotle, experts had believed that his original writings had not survived until this finding. remarkable breakthrough.

The rare fragment was carefully identified in the vast archives of the French Institute of Oriental Archaeology.

Nathan Carlig, a dedicated papyrologist at the University of Liège, officially recognized the ancient artifact as part of the major poetic work originally known as “Physica.”

Carlig explained that prior to this monumental discovery, modern scientific knowledge of Empedocles relied solely on indirect, fragmented quotations scattered throughout the classical works of other authors.

He noted that this incredible papyrus allows historians to finally read the philosopher’s original text without the heavy intermediary bias of partial historical sources.

The recently discovered text primarily discusses early scientific ideas about particle effluvia and sensory perception, particularly as they relate to human vision.

Detailed analysis indicates that this historical excerpt directly inspired a notable passage in Plutarch and influenced earlier classical works by Plato and Theophrastus. Additionally, contemporary scholars consider Empedocles a key precursor to later atomist philosophers such as Democritus.

Carlig described this ongoing archival research as a second renaissance of classical literature, creating exciting opportunities for new scholarly explorations into the development of early Greek philosophy.

These truly profound findings will permanently reshape broad historical perspectives on ancient science globally forever.