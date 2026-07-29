Andi Peters’ ageless birthday appearance sparks fan frenzy

Andi Peters celebrated his 56th birthday on the show Good Morning Britain, with presenters Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley among those wishing him many happy returns.

On July 29, the host of Good Morning Britain celebrated his 56th birthday; the special day was marked on the show, with presenters Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley among those wishing him many happy returns.

According to the Mirror, many viewers were stunned to learn about his age, joking about how he “never ages”. One commented on X, and noted, “He looks the same as his children BBC presenting days”, adding that the television personality “does not look” his age. Another noted, “I’m absolutely convinced that Andi Peters is a vampire – never ages”.

Another viewer took to X to write, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @andipeters wishing you a great day! I can’t believe you’re 5 years younger than me but look 25 years younger.” One user wished him through a post on Facebook and noted, “Happy birthday to the man who never ages”, while another chimed in: “Hope you have a wonderful day.”

Andi’s big day was celebrated by Good Morning Britain, with the star given a huge cake in the shape of a red phone, which is what he usually uses to host competitions on the programme. He later cut into it to reveal it was a chocolate cake, and started slicing it up for his colleagues. Richard and Kate were still at their desk on the other side of the studio and joked about not wanting to be left out, with Kate asking for a slice that had a bit of “the dial” on it.

Andi’s ageless appearance has been a talking point for many years — numerous celebrities remarked upon it in 2020 when he reached the age of 50, with Holly Willoughby writing on social media, “That can’t be right? He looks about 21! Happy Birthday you gorgeous man!”

The star has remained a familiar face on television for decades, launching his broadcasting career during the 1980s. In 1989, the BBC appointed him as a presenter for The Broom Cupboard, taking over from Phillip Schofield and Andy Crane.